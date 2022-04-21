Scottish house builder up for sale as founder makes plans to retire

Board members at the Aberdeen-based house builder said they had considered all options with their advisors and came to the unanimous conclusion to investigate a potential sale to “capitalise on the current strong performance of homes’ sales and favourable market conditions”.

The organisation currently has around 20 developments at various stages of completion and a workforce of 1,000, including subcontractors.

In a release, the builder said it had recently taken steps to improve efficiency and profitability to reposition the business for future growth, and that its latest accounts will “show a dramatic increase in turnover and profits driven by high demand for its family homes”.