Scottish housing association appoints new boss

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West of Scotland Housing Association (WSHA) has appointed a new chief executive.
The 4,200-home landlord has recruited Simon Fitzpatrick from his current role at Blackwood Homes and Care, where he has been chief executive since February 2023.
Prior to leading Blackwood, Mr Fitzpatrick spent a decade as commercial development director and has also held senior roles in the third and private sectors. He has a post-graduate diploma in housing studies and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing.
Kelly Adams, board chair of WSHA, said: “Simon is an experienced and knowledgeable professional, with a clear passion for the sector and all that we do for our customers and communities.
“Simon demonstrated the ethos and values that are important to the board and the staff of WSHA, and we are looking forward to working with him and the rest of the team to carry forward the achievements of Brian Gannon.”
Mr Fitzpatrick will begin the role in early April 2025 when he steps in for Brian Gannon, who announced that he will retire in September after just over five years as chief executive.
Mr Gannon launched WSHA’s first environmental sustainability strategy in 2023. He also led an organisation-wide response to the cost of living crisis.
The latter initiative saw almost 400 tenants receive individualised support, on top of that provided by its charitable subsidiary, the Willowacre Trust.
When he announced his retirement, Mr Gannon said he is proud that his successor will inherit a “strong and ambitious” organisation.
On his new appointment, Mr Fitzpatrick said: “I am absolutely delighted to be appointed chief executive of West of Scotland Housing Association and build on the excellent work that Brian Gannon delivered during his time in the role.
“I am very much looking forward to meeting all the board and my new colleagues and can’t wait to get started.”
In March, WSHA confirmed that Valerie Wilson had started in the top finance role at the landlord.
Ms Wilson joined from a position as deputy chief executive at Cloch Housing Association, a post she held for 10 months.
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