Scottish housing association appoints new boss

Prior to leading Blackwood, Mr Fitzpatrick spent a decade as commercial development director and has also held senior roles in the third and private sectors. He has a post-graduate diploma in housing studies and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The 4,200-home landlord has recruited Simon Fitzpatrick from his current role at Blackwood Homes and Care, where he has been chief executive since February 2023.

Kelly Adams, board chair of WSHA, said: “Simon is an experienced and knowledgeable professional, with a clear passion for the sector and all that we do for our customers and communities.

“Simon demonstrated the ethos and values that are important to the board and the staff of WSHA, and we are looking forward to working with him and the rest of the team to carry forward the achievements of Brian Gannon.”

Mr Fitzpatrick will begin the role in early April 2025 when he steps in for Brian Gannon, who announced that he will retire in September after just over five years as chief executive.