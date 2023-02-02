Scottish housing association appoints new chief executive

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Scottish housing association Kingdom has appointed ex-Wheatley Group director Tom Barclay as its new chief executive.
The Fife-based landlord, which manages around 6,500 homes across East Central Scotland, announced Mr Barclay will take over from outgoing chief executive Bill Banks at the end of March.
At the end of last year, Mr Banks announced he would take early retirement, after 36 years at Kingdom. He joined the fledging housing association in 1987 as an administrative assistant and rose through the ranks to the top job.
His replacement was previously group director of property and development at the Wheatley Group, Scotland’s largest landlord, which announced his departure last year in an executive team shake-up.
Joining Wheatley in 2016, Mr Barclay oversaw the landlord’s ambitious new-build programme, which aims to deliver around 10,000 new homes.
Before that, Mr Barclay spent over a decade as chief executive of Clyde Valley Housing Association, Lanarkshire’s largest affordable housing provider.
The housing professional graduated in 1989 with a BSc in quantity surveying from Glasgow Caledonian University and received an MBA from the University of Glasgow in 2001.
Linda Leslie, chair of Kingdom Housing Association, said: “I’m delighted that Tom will be joining Kingdom Group as only its third chief executive in 43 years.
“Throughout that time, Kingdom has had a clear focus on providing excellent services to its tenants and customers and building much-needed, high-quality, energy-efficient, affordable housing in the communities it serves.”
Speaking about his appointment, Mr Barclay added: “It is a privilege to be appointed as Kingdom’s new chief executive. Bill will be an incredibly tough act to follow, having led the organisation with distinction during his time with Kingdom, to multiple award-winning success, and impacting thousands of people’s lives through his focus on serving Kingdom’s communities.
“I now very much look forward to building on that legacy and to working closely with a top-class Kingdom staff team, board members and our partners across the region to continue the delivery of our mission to provide more than a home.”
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