Scottish housing association appoints new chief executive

The Fife-based landlord, which manages around 6,500 homes across East Central Scotland, announced Mr Barclay will take over from outgoing chief executive Bill Banks at the end of March.

At the end of last year, Mr Banks announced he would take early retirement, after 36 years at Kingdom. He joined the fledging housing association in 1987 as an administrative assistant and rose through the ranks to the top job.

His replacement was previously group director of property and development at the Wheatley Group, Scotland’s largest landlord, which announced his departure last year in an executive team shake-up.