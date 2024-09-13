Scottish housing association chief to retire next year

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The chief executive of a Scottish housing association has announced his plans to retire in spring 2025 after just over five years in the role.
Brian Gannon said the decision to step down next year from the post at 4,200-home West of Scotland Housing Association (WHSA) had not been an easy one.
“I love my job and the difference we make to the lives of people in our communities,” he said of his work at WSHA, which has homes in Glasgow, Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire.
Mr Gannon joined WSHA in 2019 from Thenue Housing, a similar-sized landlord based in Glasgow, where he had been the head of housing.
A statement from WSHA, which was founded in 1965, said Mr Gannon’s leadership had been centred on “building a strong, values-based, continuous improvement and customer-focused culture within the organisation”.
Listing his achievements, the landlord praised his work guiding tenants and staff through the “unprecedented disruption” of the coronavirus pandemic, which erupted a few months into his tenure.
The association also noted his oversight of new energy-efficient Passivhaus developments in Glasgow, and his handling of the transfer of just over 500 tenancies from troubled Glasgow landlord Charing Cross Housing Association in 2022.
Mr Gannon also launched WSHA’s first environmental sustainability strategy and led an organisation-wide response to the cost of living crisis.
The latter initiative had seen almost 400 tenants receive individualised support, on top of that provided by its charitable subsidiary, the Willowacre Trust.
Kelly Adams, chair of WSHA, said the organisation and its board want to “thank Brian for his hard work and commitment”.
“With over 30 years of service in the housing sector, he has brought a wide range of skills and experience to help shape WSHA and its future plans and has achieved an incredible amount in his five years with us,” she added. “We wish him the very best for his retirement.”
The association said Mr Gannon’s long notice period would allow for an extensive handover to the next chief executive, who is expected will be appointed by Christmas.
“I’m proud my successor will inherit a very strong and ambitious organisation with excellent relationships with all our key stakeholders,” Mr Gannon said.
“Although I’m very much looking forward to the next phase in my life, I will miss the fantastic board members and colleagues at WSHA and want to thank them for the strong support I have received throughout my time at the association.”
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