Scottish housing association chief to retire next year

Brian Gannon said the decision to step down next year from the post at 4,200-home West of Scotland Housing Association (WHSA) had not been an easy one.

“I love my job and the difference we make to the lives of people in our communities,” he said of his work at WSHA, which has homes in Glasgow, Ayrshire, North and South Lanarkshire.

Mr Gannon joined WSHA in 2019 from Thenue Housing, a similar-sized landlord based in Glasgow, where he had been the head of housing.