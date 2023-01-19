Scottish housing association compliant again after improvements

In the interim, the housing association must provide the SHR with monthly updates on progress with its EICR inspections.

The regulator said it will publish an update if there is any change to its engagement with Cathcart & District.

A spokesperson for Cathcart & District said much of THE non-compliance was down to previous contract work having slowed down or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said: “We prepared an action plan of this work and shared this with SHR on a monthly basis.

“Work has been constant and regular since and SHR have now increased our status to compliant from working towards compliance.

“Our current programme of EICR work, will be complete by March 2023, by which time we will have met all areas of landlord safety compliance.

“Cathcart & District Housing Association recognise that tenants’ and resident health safety is our utmost priority and feel this has been a very productive and important piece of work.”

The other five landlords found to be non-compliant but working towards compliance in the regulator’s assurance review were Charing Cross Housing, Forth Housing, Linstone Housing, Reidvale Housing and Trafalgar Housing.