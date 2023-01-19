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Scottish housing association compliant again after improvements

News19.01.23by Grainne Cuffe

A Scottish housing association is now compliant with regulatory standards after being deemed non-compliant last year.

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According to an updated engagement plan for Cathcart & District Housing Association, the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) said the small landlord is working well to address previous areas of non-compliance. 

It was one of six housing associations the SHR deemed non-compliant in its annual assurance review of the sector in November.

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Cathcart & District commissioned a review of compliance with its tenant and resident safety duties in 2021. 

The review found that it was non-compliant in a number of areas. 

The landlord, which owns just under 600 homes, put in place an action plan to address the issues. 

The Scottish regulator said that Cathcart & District has “worked well to improve compliance across all its duties”. 

In an update, the SHR said: “It is currently progressing inspections to provide electrical installation condition reports (EICR) and has an action plan in place to complete these inspections by March 2023. We will engage with Cathcart and District as it completes its responsibilities in relation to EICR inspections.”

In the interim, the housing association must provide the SHR with monthly updates on progress with its EICR inspections. 

The regulator said it will publish an update if there is any change to its engagement with Cathcart & District. 

A spokesperson for Cathcart & District said much of THE non-compliance was down to previous contract work having slowed down or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.  

They said: “We prepared an action plan of this work and shared this with SHR on a monthly basis. 

“Work has been constant and regular since and SHR have now increased our status to compliant from working towards compliance. 

“Our current programme of EICR work, will be complete by March 2023, by which time we will have met all areas of landlord safety compliance.   

“Cathcart & District Housing Association recognise that tenants’ and resident health safety is our utmost priority and feel this has been a very productive and important piece of work.”

The other five landlords found to be non-compliant but working towards compliance in the regulator’s assurance review were Charing Cross Housing, Forth Housing, Linstone Housing, Reidvale Housing and Trafalgar Housing. 

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Government agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPRegulation and GovernanceScotland
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