Scottish housing association found non-compliant after safety inspection failings

North Glasgow Housing Association (NG Homes) was not meeting its legal health and safety duties, while its assurance processes did not identify these “serious weaknesses”, the regulator said.

Following the assessment, the 5,400-home landlord was “working constructively and openly” with the SHR as it made improvements, NG Homes said.

In an engagement plan published on 2 May, the SHR said it had engaged with NG Homes in October 2023 about “serious failings” in its handling of lift safety inspections.