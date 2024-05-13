Scottish housing association found non-compliant after safety inspection failings

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has found a Glasgow housing association non-compliant after “serious failings” over lift safety inspections.
North Glasgow Housing Association (NG Homes) was not meeting its legal health and safety duties, while its assurance processes did not identify these “serious weaknesses”, the regulator said.
Following the assessment, the 5,400-home landlord was “working constructively and openly” with the SHR as it made improvements, NG Homes said.
In an engagement plan published on 2 May, the SHR said it had engaged with NG Homes in October 2023 about “serious failings” in its handling of lift safety inspections.
The landlord completed the repairs and commissioned investigations into the reasons for the failures. While the investigations were continuing, the SHR put the housing association’s regulatory status under review.
In February 2024, NG Homes shared the investigation reports with the regulator. The information identified that the landlord was non-compliant with its health and safety duties, “specifically in relation to lift safety”, the SHR said.
“North Glasgow’s assurance processes did not identify these serious weaknesses, some of which were long-standing,” the SHR said in the engagement plan.
The housing association is developing a new governance and improvement plan that sets out how it intends to address the issues and comply with regulatory requirements.
The SHR said NG Homes must send it this revised governance plan by mid-May, and provide monthly updates on its progress implementing it.
As a “systemically important landlord” due to its size, NG Homes must also provide the regulator with copies of its board and audit committee minutes.
An NG Homes spokesperson said: “Tenant and resident safety is of paramount importance to North Glasgow Housing Association.
“We have been engaging openly and constructively with the SHR, taking immediate action to address concerns and we will continue to work closely with the SHR in relation to the updated engagement plan.”
Elsewhere, Bridgewater Housing Association, an 860-home provider, had its regulatory status upgraded to compliant.
The SHR said the Erskine-based landlord, which manages mainstream, sheltered and extra-care properties, was now compliant, having made improvements to gas safety checks and other safety obligations.
Last year, Bridgewater told the SHR it had failed to meet its obligation to complete gas safety checks on a number of occasions.
All remaining gas safety checks are now complete, and Bridgewater has also progressed other improvements, including the drafting and approval of electrical and fire safety policies.
Andy Thomson, chief executive of Bridgewater, said: “This is fantastic news for our tenants. We’re confident that the new policies, processes and collaborative efforts will ensure Bridgewater continues to provide a safe and comfortable living environment.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories