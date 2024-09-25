Scottish housing association secures £50m loan

The financing has been provided by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and Bank of Scotland (BoS), which is part of the Lloyds Banking Group.

Kingdom will build the homes across Fife, Perth & Kinross, Clackmannanshire, and Falkirk.

The social landlord said it has also gained more financial flexibility to invest in its existing stock through a planned maintenance programme, after renegotiating lending agreements with the banks.