Scottish housing associations complete stock transfer deal to create 4,500-home landlord

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Two Scottish housing associations have completed a stock transfer deal which will create a 4,500-home landlord.
Caithness-based Pentland Housing Association has now completed the transfer of all of its tenants to Cairn, which manages homes across the whole of Scotland .
Cairn said the transfer of engagements will deliver £6.3m of investment into tenants’ homes and the communities.
Former Pentland tenants will also have a locked in five-year affordable rent guarantee as part of the deal.
The completion of the deal comes after Pentland tenants voted in favour of transferring last autumn. The vote saw a turnout of almost three-quarters, with 92% backing the change.
Pentland first announced the plan to partner with Cairn in 2019, however the deal was put on hold in 2020 while the housing associations dealt with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cairn is based in Edinburgh, but local services will continue to be delivered from Pentland’s former office in Thurso, now Cairn’s Thurso office, by a new a team made up of staff from both housing associations.
Jason MacGilp, chief executive of Cairn, said: “Pentland’s tenants and board put their trust in Cairn and we take that responsibility seriously.
“We are looking forward to providing our new Cairn tenants with a high-quality housing service. There is a strong mix of skills and experience with the ex-Pentland staff now working alongside Cairn colleagues, and everyone is fully focused on delivery, improvement and working with a range of partner organisations.”
Don Jamieson, chair of the board at Cairn, said: “It is a real pleasure to welcome our new tenants to Cairn. We are committed to living up to our investment and affordable rent promises and to delivering the best possible service to our tenants and customers in Caithness and across Scotland.”
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