Scottish housing associations partner for joint application service

She added: “The majority of people find the online system quick and easy, but staff are still there to support all housing applicants if they need it. Anything we can do to make the process easier and to cut down the number of forms to complete must be positive.”

Jennifer Simon, director of operations at Maryhill Housing Association, said that the partnership will “simplify the application process for those seeking a home with us and increase the number of properties they are able to apply for in the area”.

She continued: “With a single application, applicants will be able to find a home almost anywhere in the Maryhill area, from Maryhill Park right through to the city centre at Cowcaddens.”

Elsewhere in Scotland this week, Springfield Properties, the country’s only listed house builder, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with BDW Trading, Barratt’s operating subsidiary, for the development of the Durieshill site south of Stirling.

The house builder described Durieshill as a “new standalone sustainable village” within commuting distance of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The site spans nearly 600 acres and planning is in place for 3,000 private and affordable homes, 25% of which will be affordable, alongside new schools, shops, woodland and green space.