Scottish housing associations partner for joint application service

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Two Scottish housing associations have partnered to provide a joint online service for housing applicants.
Maryhill Housing Association, based in north-west Glasgow, has joined neighbouring landlord Queens Cross Housing Association’s application service.
The partnership means people looking for a home in the Queens Cross and Maryhill areas need now complete only one online application to be registered with both associations.
The Find My Home online service was launched by Queens Cross Housing Association in 2021.
When Queens Cross or Maryhill Housing have an available property, they will place an advert on the website with details of the property location, type, size and features. Registered applicants can then place a bid.
Staff of both associations will continue to help customers complete an application form should they need it, Maryhill said.
Elizabeth Hood, deputy director of neighbourhoods at Queens Cross, said: “With almost 60 housing associations in Glasgow and an ever-increasing demand for housing, we believe this is a step towards making the whole process a bit smoother and offers more choice for everyone. 90% of applicants who responded to our recent consultation were in favour of this partnership.”
She added: “The majority of people find the online system quick and easy, but staff are still there to support all housing applicants if they need it. Anything we can do to make the process easier and to cut down the number of forms to complete must be positive.”
Jennifer Simon, director of operations at Maryhill Housing Association, said that the partnership will “simplify the application process for those seeking a home with us and increase the number of properties they are able to apply for in the area”.
She continued: “With a single application, applicants will be able to find a home almost anywhere in the Maryhill area, from Maryhill Park right through to the city centre at Cowcaddens.”
Elsewhere in Scotland this week, Springfield Properties, the country’s only listed house builder, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with BDW Trading, Barratt’s operating subsidiary, for the development of the Durieshill site south of Stirling.
The house builder described Durieshill as a “new standalone sustainable village” within commuting distance of Edinburgh and Glasgow. The site spans nearly 600 acres and planning is in place for 3,000 private and affordable homes, 25% of which will be affordable, alongside new schools, shops, woodland and green space.
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