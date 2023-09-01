Scottish housing associations to cut back build programmes by 15%

Scotland’s housing associations expect to build 4,500 fewer homes over the next five years #UKhousing

The SHR’s new figures echo the findings of another report released this week on the UK’s scaled-back building , and come as landlords grapple with increasing costs of materials and labour, staff, energy and borrowing.

The report also revealed that social landlords are planning to reduce or delay investment in existing homes, with an aggregate figure of more than £15m being cut from expenditure plans in the next five years.

The cut-backs to landlords’ development programmes could lead to the loss of 4,500 new affordable homes, according to the SHR’s national report on the Scottish Social Housing Charter for 2022-23.

In Scotland these challenges, in addition to the cost of living crisis, have contributed to a dip in tenant satisfaction and to rent arrears rising to the highest level since the charter was introduced, the SHR report said.

As of March 2023, social landlords had total arrears of rent of £189m or 6.9% of total rent due, the highest level since the introduction of the charter (up from 6.3% last year).

But despite these difficulties, the SHR maintained that the performance of social landlords against the standards and outcomes of the charter continued to show “positive signs”.

George Walker, chair of the SHR, described last year as “another challenging year for social landlords”.

He added: “The increased levels of rent arrears highlight the financial strain on many tenants and today’s report shows that landlords are working hard to ensure that rent levels are affordable while they are still able to deliver services to their tenants,” he added.

The regulator’s data shows that last year landlords let a total of 50,993 homes, down 3.6% (1,901) on the previous year, and down nearly 8% on 2019-20.