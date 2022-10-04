Scottish housing associations urge government to rethink emergency rent freeze

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The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) has urged the Scottish government to rethink the country’s rent freeze, arguing that the intervention will “jeopardise” housebuilding.
The membership body representing housing associations and co‑operatives in Scotland has warned that the rent legislation being introduced in Holyrood today would have “serious unintended consequences”.
Millions of pounds could be cut from housing associations’ budgets, said SFHA, while housing providers’ ability to give tenants vital support services during the cost of living crisis could also be hit.
The body has urged first minister Nicola Sturgeon to look again at the plan, stating that the freeze could hold back its own ambitions on affordable housebuilding and climate change.
Scotland’s rent freeze for social and private tenants was announced by Ms Sturgeon at the beginning of September to protect tenants from spiralling rents and a cost of living crisis that she described as a “humanitarian emergency”. The intervention also included an eviction ban.
This means that social housing providers and private landlords will be unable to raise rents until “at least” March 2023. The move has been welcomed by tenants’ unions and housing campaigners across the UK.
Landlords in the private rented sector, however, have raised concerns that the move could further squeeze supply of available homes. Among social housing providers, there are fears that the loss of rental income will constrain the construction of much-needed new affordable homes and refurbishing existing stock.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of SFHA, said that while she understood and shared the intention to help people facing real poverty and “desperate situations”, the freeze would not make much difference to social housing tenants’ income, given that up to 70% of rents are covered by benefit payments.
It would, however, have a huge impact on housing associations that rely on the rental income and that they would be forced to cut back on developing new homes, improving existing stock and the “pursuit of net zero targets”.
Ms Thomas said: “Housing associations are required by law to set social rents in consultation with tenants, providing them with certainty about their rents as part of a tenancy that is theirs for life.
“As a consequence of the power to set their own rents being removed, our members will find it difficult to consult with tenants as usual and cannot plan their vital work for next year. This removes power from tenants and reduces their say in their rents and services, effectively side-lining them from the process.”
Until now, there has been no government intervention at all in Scottish social housing providers setting rents, with housing associations and co-operatives free to set their own rents, within the limitations set out in the Scottish Social Housing Charter.
This is in contrast to England, where councils can raise rents up to a maximum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1%. Amid soaring inflation, the government is proposing to tighten this cap in a bid to stop social housing tenants being hit by huge rent hikes.
The current proposals are looking to cap increases by 5%. According to government estimates, this could see £1.3bn taken out of social housing providers’ budgets next year.
Ms Thomas added: “We are urging the Scottish government to think about the longer-term consequences of any proposal for a rent freeze beyond March 2023. These could be hugely damaging for tenants. SFHA is keen to work with the Scottish government, and other stakeholders, so that, together, we can find solutions that work for tenants, social landlords and the government.”
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