Scottish housing associations warn on mid-market rent after cap imposed

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Housing associations in Scotland have raised concerns about the future viability of mid-market rent housing after the government imposed a rent cap to help combat cost of living pressures for tenants.
Social rents were excluded from the 3% rent cap imposed on the private rented sector, following discussions between local authorities, housing associations and the Scottish government.
But mid-market rent homes provided by social landlords will remain subject to the cap as currently drafted.
In a statement today, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said it “will now be more difficult for our members to provide these much-needed types of home”.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the body, has written to the government to welcome the decision to exempt social housing from the cap.
But she added: “You [the government] will be aware that we still have a number of issues to address, not least the treatment of [mid-market rent] properties, which will now be covered by the private sector rent cap.
“There is great demand for [mid-market rent] properties as they house people on low incomes who would otherwise struggle to privately rent or gain a social home.
“It will now be more difficult for our members to provide these much-needed types of home. We will doubtless return to this issue when the Housing Bill is tabled later this year.”
Mid-market rent housing is targeted at lower and middle-income tenants who would struggle to rent or buy privately but may not qualify for social rent.
It is provided by many housing associations and council landlords across Scotland with government grant.
A recent paper said housing completions of the tenure have grown from 16 in 2007-08 to 1,133 units in 2017-18.
Specific criteria for qualification varies between housing providers, with Scotland’s largest housing association, Wheatley Group, for example, pitching the tenure at “customers who work and who earn between £21,000 and £40,000”.
“These customers have no priority for social housing, but cannot afford to buy their own home or pay full-market rents,” it said.
The Scottish Government’s rent cap of 3% can be extended to up to 6% in extreme circumstances on application from the landord.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland is in the midst of a serious cost of living crisis, and it is vital that we continue to protect tenants from their rent increasing by excessive amounts.
“We acknowledge that some costs have been rising for landlords as well as tenants, so our intention is to allow modest in-tenancy rent increases from 1 April, including in mid-market rented properties.
“If approved, that revised arrangement will be in place until September 2023, provided it remains necessary and proportionate. Alternatively, landlords can apply for larger increases to cover higher operating costs caused by this crisis, although it should be noted that few landlords have sought to do so to date.
“We are grateful to the social rented sector for reaching voluntary agreements to keep rents well below what they are in the private market and to limit rises next year, while allowing social landlords to continue investing in essential services such as home improvements and maintenance.”
Landlords need to apply to Rent Service Scotland (RSS) for a higher increase – which will be capped at 6% from 1 April – to help cover defined cost increases associated with their let property.
As at 31 December, the RSS had received only 12 applications of this nature, of which 10 were valid.
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