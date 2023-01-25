Scottish housing associations warn on mid-market rent after cap imposed

Social rents were excluded from the 3% rent cap imposed on the private rented sector, following discussions between local authorities, housing associations and the Scottish government.

But mid-market rent homes provided by social landlords will remain subject to the cap as currently drafted.

In a statement today, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations said it “will now be more difficult for our members to provide these much-needed types of home”.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the body, has written to the government to welcome the decision to exempt social housing from the cap.

But she added: “You [the government] will be aware that we still have a number of issues to address, not least the treatment of [mid-market rent] properties, which will now be covered by the private sector rent cap.