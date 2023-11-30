Scottish housing minister: social housing is ‘build-to-save’

He is also doing “a wee piece of work” with the Scottish Cities Alliance to identify the demand for mid-market rent (similar to intermediate rent) for investors.

Restoring balance

The minister has been putting out feelers. Jon Turner, chief executive of 10,300-home Link Group, says that Mr McLennan contacted his housing association because he had seen Link’s first sustainability-linked loan with Scottish Widows. “He was interested to ask us about what financing options we have [and] where are the barriers to bringing finance into the sector,” Mr Turner tells Inside Housing.

Tom Barclay, chief executive of Fife-based housing association Kingdom Group, says: “I have been impressed by his attention to detail and a desire to understand more about what we can work on more collaboratively to find solutions to the range of challenges we are currently facing as a sector.”

David Melhuish, director of the Scottish Property Federation, a trade body for developers, says that the minister has been “very proactive”. Mr McLennan has “a really important role to play in helping to restore some confidence and trust in investment in Scotland”, he says, which was “without a shadow of a doubt dented, big time, by the suddenness of the announcement on the rent freeze”.

Last autumn, social landlords were blindsided when the Scottish government under Nicola Sturgeon imposed an emergency rent freeze on the social housing sector. The freeze was scrapped in April 2023, but would ministers intervene in social rents again? “I can’t go into too much detail,” Mr McLennan says, “but it’s trying to get the balance again for housing associations and local authorities. It’s difficult when you’ve got the cost of living crisis hitting everybody at the moment.”

The centrepiece of this government’s housing effort is a wider housing bill, including permanent rent controls for the private sector and homelessness prevention duties for landlords. It was due to be published after the summer recess but has been postponed, although Mr McLennan insists “we’re looking to do that relatively quickly”. Institutional investors are not against rent controls per se, he says, but “they need to see what [they] look like”. The key is to strike a balance that retains investor confidence and gives renters protection.

Like the rest of the UK, Scotland is facing a homelessness crisis. At the start of November, City of Edinburgh Council declared a housing emergency, citing record homelessness figures. As a former councillor, Mr McLennan says he understands the impact homelessness has on people and the complexity of its causes. But as housing minister, he says: “I can’t reduce homelessness on my own.” He has set up a ministerial oversight group with 10 ministers, responsible for drugs, mental health, domestic abuse and more, meeting on a quarterly basis. The group held its first meeting about a month ago, on a call with Crisis and local organisation Cyrenians.

Mr McLennan has cladding on his plate, too. In his first week as housing minister, he sat down with developers to ask them to agree in principle to remediate their buildings with potentially dangerous cladding. The next step is to get them to sign a legal contract, a process that has proved arduous in England. But here developers already know the score, he says. “They’ve done it on a UK level. I don’t think it came as a shock that we’d be doing that at a Scottish level.”

A cladding remediation bill has now been published, giving ministers powers to order assessments and remediation without developer consent, and create a scheme for responsible developers that encourages them to stump up money for fixes. According to the minister, it will be passed “certainly before recess next summer”. “It’s an expedited process,” he says. “I’ve been closely working with political opponents.” Mr Yousaf has expressed interest in creating a building safety levy like England’s, that taxes developers to pay for unsafe buildings where no developer can be identified. However, Mr McLennan explains that Holyrood does not have this power yet. “We need to get that from the UK government,” he says. “That’s slightly different, because it’s more taxation.”

The UK government does not always give Scotland what it wants, to put it mildly. Mr McLennan has previously asked UK ministers to increase Local Housing Allowance and for additional borrowing powers around housing, but was rebuffed on both occasions. Yet on the building safety levy, he is optimistic that Westminster will be more flexible. “There have been collaborative discussions,” he says. If Whitehall did quash the measures, he adds: “That would put our sector in a really difficult position.” The key thing is, he says: “We all want to make sure [buildings] are remediated as soon as possible [and] people can remortgage, get insurance and sell their property.”

Add residents of buildings affected by the cladding crisis to the list of people who will be looking hopefully to see if Mr McLennan can deliver on his ambitious start as housing minister.