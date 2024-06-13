Scottish housing minister: ‘We want to increase housing budget back to where it needs to be’

Paul McLennan added that any additional capital funding given to Scotland by the next UK government would go towards housing.

In an exclusive interview, Mr McLennan said: “Of course we want to increase the budget back to where it needs to be. Part of it is what do the UK government say, but also what can we do with the various abilities that we have?”

The Scottish government will be “looking this year to see if there’s any capital space” to increase funding, he added.

Mr McLennan explained that Scotland received a 9% capital budget cut from the UK government and the 26% cut to the Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) for 2024-25 was “not a decision we wanted to make”.