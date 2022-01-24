Scottish Housing Regulator appoints new director of regulation

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has appointed Helen Shaw as its new director of regulation.
Ms Shaw was promoted from the role of assistant director at the SHR and takes over from Ian Brennan, who announced in November that he was stepping down after 12 years in the position.
Ms Shaw will be responsible for the delivery of all regulation.
Michael Cameron, chief executive at the SHR, said: “I’m delighted that Helen will be stepping in to this important role for the regulator.
“Helen has huge experience in social housing and in its regulation, and [this] along with her considerable skills and knowledge will bring continuity in this critical post.”
Last month the SHR revealed it would be looking to recruit 12 tenant advisors to it landlord service scrutiny panel. As part of its pitch it called for tenants from all walks of life to apply, with the tasks including acting as mystery shoppers to assess information and materials produced by landlords.
The regulator also appointed two new board members in November, with Marieke Dwarshuis and Lindsay Paterson being added to the board.
Ms Dwarshuis has worked in the public and voluntary sectors in Scotland for the past 30 years.
She was a director of Consumer Focus Scotland and a member of the team that established the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator.
Ms Paterson is a practising Scottish solicitor and is currently the head of the Scottish Legal Aid Board’s Civil Legal Assistance in Edinburgh.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories