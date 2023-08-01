Scottish Housing Regulator highlights landlords’ positive efforts to deal with damp and mould

The regulator visited 11 landlords to find out about the work they did to submit their annual assurance statement. Since 2019, social landlords have had to submit a statement assuring they meet the regulator’s requirements concerning housing and homelessness services, equalities and human rights, and resident safety.

Tenant and resident safety “was considered a key priority by all the landlords we visited”, the regulator said. Many landlords told officials they had reviewed processes to ensure tenants’ homes are not affected by mould and damp.

“Most of the landlords had updated their policies and procedures to ensure they had proactive systems to identify and deal with any reported case of mould and damp timely and effectively,” the report said.