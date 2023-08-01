Scottish Housing Regulator highlights landlords’ positive efforts to deal with damp and mould

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The Scottish Housing Regulator has highlighted landlords’ positive efforts to identify and deal with cases of damp and mould.
The regulator visited 11 landlords to find out about the work they did to submit their annual assurance statement. Since 2019, social landlords have had to submit a statement assuring they meet the regulator’s requirements concerning housing and homelessness services, equalities and human rights, and resident safety.
Tenant and resident safety “was considered a key priority by all the landlords we visited”, the regulator said. Many landlords told officials they had reviewed processes to ensure tenants’ homes are not affected by mould and damp.
“Most of the landlords had updated their policies and procedures to ensure they had proactive systems to identify and deal with any reported case of mould and damp timely and effectively,” the report said.
The regulator highlighted Midlothian Council, which has established a new estate safety and maintenance group. The group was responsible for setting up a dedicated team to manage reports of damp and mould from report to resolution.
Landlords told the regulator the process of preparing a statement “can be resource-intensive”, but acknowledged it provides governing bodies with “welcome assurance” on their compliance. Atrium Homes said it initially found the self-assurance process time consuming, but over time it has streamlined its process.
All the landlords visited discussed the processes they had in place to assure themselves about the accuracy of the data they submitted in their annual return on the charter. These included one or more internal verification processes, internal and external audits, and additional independent verification.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the Scottish Housing Regulator, said, “We wanted to hear from landlords about their experience of producing their statement and what worked well for them. Landlords told us the process provides governing bodies and committees with welcome assurance on their compliance with regulatory requirements.
“Our thematic review includes many examples of what landlords told us worked well for them and we hope these examples and the other advice in the review are helpful to landlords as they prepare their next statement.”
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