Scottish Housing Regulator launches consultation on new damp and mould performance indicators

The move follows previous consulting on revising the SHR’s framework, during which it proposed amending the Annual Return on the Charter (ARC) indicators, via which all social landlords report their performance.

Landlords, tenants, representative bodies and others are now being asked to weigh in on a series of changes to the ARC measures.

These include introducing one new indicator to monitor long-term voids, two relating to electrical safety and fire detection, and three around damp and mould. The closing date for contributing is 8 November 2024.