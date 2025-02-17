Scottish Housing Regulator seeks new board members from ‘all walks of life’

The SHR’s board, which is responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of the regulator, is looking for a new chair and a new member to join the team.

The new members will help the organisation protect public and private investment in social housing and sustain the delivery of good-quality homes and services for tenants, according to the role specification.

Both roles require “ongoing engagement” with the SHR’s stakeholders, including tenants, people experiencing homelessness, Gypsy/Traveller families, social landlords and investors.