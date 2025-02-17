Scottish Housing Regulator seeks new board members from ‘all walks of life’

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Ministers in Scotland are recruiting non-executive members to join the Scottish Housing Regulator’s (SHR) board and are seeking candidates from “all walks of life”.
The SHR’s board, which is responsible for the leadership and strategic direction of the regulator, is looking for a new chair and a new member to join the team.
The new members will help the organisation protect public and private investment in social housing and sustain the delivery of good-quality homes and services for tenants, according to the role specification.
Both roles require “ongoing engagement” with the SHR’s stakeholders, including tenants, people experiencing homelessness, Gypsy/Traveller families, social landlords and investors.
George Walker, the current chair of the board whose term is coming to an end, said the SHR wanted to attract candidates from all walks of life and would particularly encourage applications from women and “other underrepresented groups in Scottish public life”.
He added: “This is an excellent opportunity to join our team to help safeguard and promote the interests of tenants and service users, especially during these particularly challenging times in social housing.”
The regulator currently has three key areas of focus, the first being the national housing emergency declared by the Scottish government and the “systemic failure” affecting homelessness in some councils.
Another priority is tenant safety, particularly around the problems of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete and damp and mould. Work is also underway to determine what actions need to be taken following the publication of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s second-phase report.
The third area is minimum standards for Gypsy/Traveller sites, which the SHR is monitoring and reporting on.
Candidates interested in the roles are encouraged to read the information pack, watch the related information videos and attend the virtual information event later this month.
The closing date for applicants is 10 March.
The latest government data this month found that fuel poverty is on the rise in Scotland despite homes becoming more energy efficient.
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