ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Scottish housing regulator sets out guidance on recording governing body meetings

News30.05.23by Grainne Cuffe

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has set out guidance on effective recording of decisions and discussions by the governing bodies of social landlords.

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
The Scottish regulator has produced guidance on recording minutes in governing body meetings (picture: Alamy)
The Scottish regulator has produced guidance on recording minutes in governing body meetings (picture: Alamy)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe Scottish Housing Regulator has set out guidance on effective recording of decisions and discussions by the governing bodies of social landlords #UKhousing

The SHR’s ‘Lessons Learned’ report included four principles to follow, including that all governing bodies of registered social landlords (RSLs) have a “reliable, permanent, complete and accessible record kept” of proceedings in all meetings. 

Secondly, the regulator said minutes should be “concise and factual, recording the key purpose and outcomes of all matters considered at the meeting, including how many conflicts of interest have been handled”.

It said there should be “clear arrangements” for recording and keeping minutes of confidential matters that are discussed at the meetings.

Read more

Scottish first minister threatens developers with new cladding lawsScottish first minister threatens developers with new cladding laws
Does Scotland have anything to learn from the English response to the Grenfell fire? Does Scotland have anything to learn from the English response to the Grenfell fire? 

The regulator said there should also be clarity about arrangements for “preparing, amending, approving and publishing minutes”. 

The SHR commissioned the report to help RSLs following the outcomes of its annual risk assessment and its engagement with a small number of providers about how decisions and discussions were being recorded.

The regulator said “regular and prompt” reviews of minutes can help ensure the main governing body is “fully aware and takes ownership of what is being done in its name in other parts of the association’s governance or group structure”.

The guidance is advisory rather than compulsory; social landlords can decide to adopt the advice in full, in part or not at all.  

Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “It is for each RSL to decide how it will approach recording decisions and discussions of governing body meetings. 

“We’ve published this Lessons Learned report to help support RSLs to continue to maintain the good standards of governance which we see across the sector and we hope RSLs find the advice and suggestions helpful.”

Sign up for our Scotland newsletter

Sign up for our Scotland newsletter

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

Housing Association/RPRegulation and GovernanceScotland
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories