Scottish housing regulator sets out guidance on recording governing body meetings

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has set out guidance on effective recording of decisions and discussions by the governing bodies of social landlords.
The SHR’s ‘Lessons Learned’ report included four principles to follow, including that all governing bodies of registered social landlords (RSLs) have a “reliable, permanent, complete and accessible record kept” of proceedings in all meetings.
Secondly, the regulator said minutes should be “concise and factual, recording the key purpose and outcomes of all matters considered at the meeting, including how many conflicts of interest have been handled”.
It said there should be “clear arrangements” for recording and keeping minutes of confidential matters that are discussed at the meetings.
The regulator said there should also be clarity about arrangements for “preparing, amending, approving and publishing minutes”.
The SHR commissioned the report to help RSLs following the outcomes of its annual risk assessment and its engagement with a small number of providers about how decisions and discussions were being recorded.
The regulator said “regular and prompt” reviews of minutes can help ensure the main governing body is “fully aware and takes ownership of what is being done in its name in other parts of the association’s governance or group structure”.
The guidance is advisory rather than compulsory; social landlords can decide to adopt the advice in full, in part or not at all.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “It is for each RSL to decide how it will approach recording decisions and discussions of governing body meetings.
“We’ve published this Lessons Learned report to help support RSLs to continue to maintain the good standards of governance which we see across the sector and we hope RSLs find the advice and suggestions helpful.”
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