Scottish housing regulator sets out guidance on recording governing body meetings

The SHR’s ‘Lessons Learned’ report included four principles to follow, including that all governing bodies of registered social landlords (RSLs) have a “reliable, permanent, complete and accessible record kept” of proceedings in all meetings.

Secondly, the regulator said minutes should be “concise and factual, recording the key purpose and outcomes of all matters considered at the meeting, including how many conflicts of interest have been handled”.

It said there should be “clear arrangements” for recording and keeping minutes of confidential matters that are discussed at the meetings.