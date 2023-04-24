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The Scottish Housing Regulator will prioritise landlords’ duties to homeless people and improving standards of Traveller sites in its plans for the next year.
In its strategy for 2023-24 published today, the regulator said it will engage with groups that represent and support Travellers and homeless people and talk “openly about the things that Gypsy/Travellers tell us are important”.
The regulator also said it will continue to focus on landlords being able to achieve the outcomes of the Social Housing Charter and meet their wider obligations to tenants, while keeping rents affordable and providing value for money.
It will also respond to the Scottish government’s housing reform, including its plans for private sector rent controls.
George Walker, chair of the Scottish Housing Regulator, said the new one-year strategy was designed to allow “flexibility to respond to emerging priorities during a challenging period” and to carry out a review of the regulatory framework, which happens every five years.
Inside Housing understands one potential change to the framework under discussion is to expand safety indicators around damp and mould that the regulator collects from landlords.
A discussion paper outlining potential changes to the framework will be issued in early June, with consultations to follow in mid-August.
Mr Walker said: “Tenants and landlords continue to face enormous challenges. Many tenants are facing genuine hardship. Landlords are continuing to work to deliver homes and services for their tenants, while tackling high inflation, interest rates and other challenges, including increasing requirements on quality of homes and responding to pressure to keep rents as low as possible.
“During the year ahead, we will continue to work closely with tenants, landlords and all of our stakeholders in the year ahead, as we continue to work to deliver our shared vision of well-run social landlords delivering what tenants and people who are homeless, Gypsy/Travellers and others who use social housing services need and want, and at a price they can afford to pay.”
He added that a longer-term strategy for the regulator will be introduced in April 2024.
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