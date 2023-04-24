In its strategy for 2023-24 published today, the regulator said it will engage with groups that represent and support Travellers and homeless people and talk “openly about the things that Gypsy/Travellers tell us are important”.

The regulator also said it will continue to focus on landlords being able to achieve the outcomes of the Social Housing Charter and meet their wider obligations to tenants, while keeping rents affordable and providing value for money.

It will also respond to the Scottish government’s housing reform, including its plans for private sector rent controls.