Scottish Housing Regulator told to focus on net zero and cost of living in regulation review

The SHR has opened a new consultation, following a discussion paper published in June that began the regulation review, which is conducted every five years.

According to the Scottish regulator, there was “a strong message” from respondents to the discussion paper that the organisation should “broaden its priorities” to include specific reference to net zero and decarbonisation.

A “significant number” of respondents asked that the SHR’s priorities reflect “the current economic climate and the impact that this is having on landlords’ ability to provide services and improve homes while keeping rents as low as possible”.

“Some respondents asked that we be as clear as possible on what our expectations will be on how landlords contribute to reducing the number of people who are experiencing homelessness,” the SHR added.