Scottish Housing Regulator updates guide for tenants and service users

The guide, titled ‘How We Regulate’, is designed to help tenants and service users find out more about what the regulator does and how it works.

It also explains how tenants can find out about their landlord, what they can expect from their landlord, and how they can raise a serious concern about a landlord.

The SHR has developed two short videos to support the guide, which include information about the regulator and its work and how to raise a concern about a social landlord.