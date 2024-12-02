Scottish Housing Regulator warned of expired electrical reports and lead in water supply

“Following some very recent advice from our legal colleagues, we are in the process of re-engaging with tenants before issuing formal 24-hour notice letters advising we intend to force entry to complete the sampling/tests,” it added.

Councils said they were still struggling to meet their statutory duties around homelessness, with many unable to provide temporary accommodation when required or comply with rapid rehousing rules.

Edinburgh said an average of 27% of households were kept in temporary accommodation that breached the Unsuitable Accommodation Order and the council did not offer temporary accommodation to homeless people in all cases when it had a statutory duty to do so.

“Regular updates on the actions to prevent homelessness and improve homelessness services, including the mix of suitable temporary accommodation as set out in the council’s rapid rehousing transition plan, will continue being provided to the SHR,” it said.

East Lothian said demand for temporary accommodation from predominately single homeless households “continues to outstrip supply” and this pressure “necessitates the need to source additional accommodation” which will often breach the order.

In 2023-24, 810 new homeless cases had been opened and 149 breaches of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order were reported by the council.

Dundee breached the Unsuitable Accommodation Order on 227 occasions during 2023-24, in relation to the length of stay in bed-and-breakfast accommodation as a result of the pressure on temporary accommodation, up from 47 in 2022-23.

The presence of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) in social homes was also discussed in the landlords’ statements. Last month, the SHR said a total of 16 Scottish landlords had identified RAAC in some of their homes, with a total of 2,445 homes affected.

Sanctuary Scotland identified 102 properties affected by RAAC and it said remediation had been completed in 100. Residents in the remaining two have been offered alternative permanent accommodation and options appraisals were being carried out on the properties.

Link Group said it had identified 25 properties affected by RAAC and developed “a risk management and mitigation plan which is being implemented”.

Dundee said all of its properties had been surveyed for the presence of RAAC and five pilot remedial projects were “about to commence”.

The regulator requires all social landlords to submit a statement each year to confirm that they meet regulatory standards and requirements, or to set out how they will address any areas of non-compliance.

This year, the regulator also asked landlords to provide specific assurance in their statements about their compliance with their obligations in relation to tenant and resident safety.

The SHR will assess the statements as part of its annual risk assessment, which will take account of the “challenging context” for landlords. It will publish the outcomes from the risk assessment in updated engagement plans for each landlord by the end of March 2025. This will include any changes to the regulatory status for registered social landlords.

Michael Cameron, chief executive of the SHR, said: “Social landlords continue to operate in the most challenging context we’ve seen. Landlords face significant pressures, including from cost increases, the cost of living crisis and considerable uncertainty, for example about the future costs of decarbonising their homes.

“The Scottish government declared a housing emergency in May 2024 and in their statements this year many local authority landlords again told us about the difficulties they face meeting their statutory duties in relation to homelessness, including the requirement to provide temporary accommodation and breaches of the Unsuitable Accommodation Order.”