Scottish Housing Regulator warns of debt challenges as landlords plan to increase borrowing

In its analysis of landlords’ loan portfolio returns from April 2022 to March 2023, the Scottish regulator said the sector retains the confidence of lenders and investors, but warned that interest rate rises during the past year had “substantially” raised the cost of debt.

The report found 25 registered social landlords (RSLs) had arranged new finance during 2022-23, totalling £578m, including refinancing, compared to £352m the previous year.

Total agreed borrowing facilities by Scottish landlords is now £6.71bn, with £5.84bn of this debt drawn.

Overall cash and undrawn facilities of £1.65bn were available to landlords as of 31 March 2023.