Scottish Housing Regulator warns of debt challenges as landlords plan to increase borrowing

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has said that social landlords face “significant challenges” accessing debt, as they plan to increase their borrowing by £1.47bn over the next five years.
In its analysis of landlords’ loan portfolio returns from April 2022 to March 2023, the Scottish regulator said the sector retains the confidence of lenders and investors, but warned that interest rate rises during the past year had “substantially” raised the cost of debt.
The report found 25 registered social landlords (RSLs) had arranged new finance during 2022-23, totalling £578m, including refinancing, compared to £352m the previous year.
Total agreed borrowing facilities by Scottish landlords is now £6.71bn, with £5.84bn of this debt drawn.
Overall cash and undrawn facilities of £1.65bn were available to landlords as of 31 March 2023.
This is a reduction of £160m compared to last year, however the SHR said landlords’ liquidity in aggregate remained strong.
A total of 80% of the value of borrowing by landlords was from traditional sources, with 20% from capital market funding.
During 2022-23, 25 landlords had drawn down 44 new loans compared to 2021-22, where 33 landlords had drawn down 50 new loans. A proportion of 59% of the new loans raised were to fund new homes, 21% for refinancing, 16% for other capital investment, and the remaining 4% for other purposes.
Landlords paid £201.7m in interest charges in 2022-23, which represented around 13% of their income from gross rent and service charges.
Of the total loan debt outstanding at 31 March 2023, 29% was on a variable interest rate. Between March 2023 and August 2023, interest rates increased from 4.25% to 5.25%. Every 1% increase in interest rates from 1 April 2023 could add around £14.5m to the interest charges paid by landlords, the SHR said.
Over recent months, the Scottish regulator noted, some landlords had reported potential covenant breaches around interest cover requirements. This was primarily linked to catch-up expenditure on capitalised repairs and planned maintenance work which was delayed due to COVID-19, it said.
Shaun Keenan, assistant director of financial regulation at the SHR, said: “It is essential that RSLs maintain sufficient liquidity and access to new funding to ensure their continued capacity to deliver new homes and invest in existing homes, including to meet the Scottish government’s plans for net zero carbon.
“RSLs’ increased reliance on debt in their business plans has for a number of years been underpinned by assumed continued low interest rates in forecasts. In the current context of increasing interest rates and where interest rates are now at their highest level in 15 years, RSLs are continually having to revise their business plans and reconsider the assumptions which underpin the forecasts these plans are based on.
“Governing bodies therefore need to continue to ensure they understand how a movement in interest rates could impact on their costs and covenants.
“It is important that RSLs ensure they have contingency plans and robust mitigations, and engage early with their lenders where they identify potential covenant breaches. We will continue to engage with RSLs that have low liquidity indicators or potential covenant breaches.”
This new report comes after the SHR was told last month to “broaden its priorities” to reflect net zero and the challenging economic climate, as it seeks views on potential changes to its regulatory framework.
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