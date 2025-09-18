Scottish housing secretary confirms 70% of 2030 delivery target will be for social rent

Speaking exclusively to Inside Housing, Màiri McAllan MSP confirmed that her administration is aiming for 70% of the total planned 36,000 affordable homes to be social housing.

The homes will be built using an investment of up to £4.9bn committed by the government in its recently announced plan to tackle the country’s housing crisis.

At the time, the minister said the homes will be provided through a mixture of public and privately leveraged investment.

Asked to clarify the £4.9bn investment plan, she said it does include an “uplift” in public money but remained tight-lipped on further details. Additional information will be revealed during the upcoming Spending Review.