Scottish landlord appoints communities boss as part of restructure

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Scottish housing association Kingdom Group has recruited a new director of communities from another landlord.
Dan Blake joined the Fife-based association from Berwickshire Housing Association, where he served as executive director of customer experience.
The new role was created after a structural evaluation of the Kingdom Group, which hopes to position the organisation to better meet the needs of its customers.
Mr Blake has more than 15 years of experience in the social housing sector, working in senior roles across Edinburgh, West Lothian and Glasgow.
Speaking about his new role, Mr Blake said: “The role naturally builds upon the experiences of previous roles I have held throughout Scotland within community-based, larger urban and rural housing and care settings. I see the role as being about building upon the outstanding reputation Kingdom has developed across the sector, most critically with the customers and communities we serve.
“I join Kingdom at a time where our services continue to respond to significant challenges. I think we all recognise the responsibility to face these challenges and continue the meaningful work we deliver, and I feel energised to get started ensuring we make a real difference.”
He will lead a team of four specialist directors across Kingdom’s asset management, development, housing and support and care functions, and work closely with other colleagues in the senior management team to deliver the group’s vision, mission and strategic objectives.
Tom Barclay, chief executive of Kingdom, said, “I’m excited to have Dan join the incredible team at Kingdom and look forward to working with him. The work we do at the Kingdom Group is about so much more than bricks and mortar, with our customers and the communities in which they live, work and play being our main focus.
Our wraparound services help our customers and their families thrive, supporting our mission to provide more than a home. We do that through our group structure, which goes beyond our core affordable housing services offer, reaching into community care, homelessness support, employability support, tenancy support and wider community resilience-building activity.”
The landlord appointed a new group director of corporate services in July.
Leigh Grubb assumed the newly created role at the Fife-based landlord after joining Kingdom in November 2023 as executive director of finance.
Mr Grubb’s new role as corporate services director gives him responsibility for the people, digital, finance, and performance risk and governance functions within the association.
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