Scottish landlord appoints new chief executive

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A housing association in Scotland has appointed a new chief executive (CEO).
Angela Spence will succeed Elaine Lister at Rutherglen and Cambuslang Housing Association (RCHA), who will retire in August after five years in the top job.
On handing over the reins, Ms Lister said: “I am confident that Angela will ensure that the association continues to grow and deliver the highest possible service standards to all of its customers, and to build on all the success the association has already achieved.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the association and am retiring in the safe knowledge that, under Angela’s guidance, it will continue to flourish. I wish Angela, the staff and board members all the very best for the future.”
Ms Spence has worked in the housing sector for over 30 years. Since 2016, she has been a self-employed consultant on business improvement to local authorities, housing associations and third-sector clients.
She is a governance specialist who has assisted several housing associations to return to full compliance with the regulatory framework, and has worked as a trainer for charity Share to improve the skills and knowledge of staff members of governing bodies across Scotland.
Ms Spence said: “I am delighted to be joining Rutherglen and Cambuslang Housing Association as CEO, and look forward to building on the excellent work of the retiring CEO, Elaine Lister, and the dedicated board and staff of the association.
“I have been undertaking governance support at RCHA over the past couple of years and this has given me the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the strategic direction and values-based culture of the association.
“I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver the new business plan 2025-28 and am passionate about engaging with our tenants, owners and key stakeholders to grow and develop the organisation.”
Frances Cunningham, chair of RCHA, said: “Angela joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey – a time of both challenge and opportunity. As an organisation rooted in social purpose, committed to providing safe, affordable and sustainable housing, we know how vital strong leadership is to achieving our mission.
“Angela brings not only deep expertise, but also a genuine passion for community impact and innovation. We are confident that, under her leadership, we will build on our strong foundations and continue to deliver high-quality services for our residents and communities.”
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