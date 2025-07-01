Scottish landlord appoints new chief executive

Ms Spence said: “I am delighted to be joining Rutherglen and Cambuslang Housing Association as CEO, and look forward to building on the excellent work of the retiring CEO, Elaine Lister, and the dedicated board and staff of the association.

“I have been undertaking governance support at RCHA over the past couple of years and this has given me the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the strategic direction and values-based culture of the association.

“I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver the new business plan 2025-28 and am passionate about engaging with our tenants, owners and key stakeholders to grow and develop the organisation.”

Frances Cunningham, chair of RCHA, said: “Angela joins us at a pivotal moment in our journey – a time of both challenge and opportunity. As an organisation rooted in social purpose, committed to providing safe, affordable and sustainable housing, we know how vital strong leadership is to achieving our mission.

“Angela brings not only deep expertise, but also a genuine passion for community impact and innovation. We are confident that, under her leadership, we will build on our strong foundations and continue to deliver high-quality services for our residents and communities.”