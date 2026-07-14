Scottish landlord appoints new director of development and investment

Maryhill Housing Association has appointed a new director of development and investment.
Claire Monk will take on the role and lead the delivery of the association’s development, investment and asset management activity.
The landlord believes this will “drive an ambitious new-build programme and help shape thriving communities across north Glasgow”.
Ms Monk brings extensive experience in housing development, regeneration and major capital projects across Scotland, gained in the public, private and third sectors.
This includes more than six years at housing association Home Group, three years at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and, more recently, four months at the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust.
She said: “I am delighted to join Maryhill Housing Association at such an exciting time.
“The association has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, community-focused housing, and I look forward to working with colleagues and partners to build on this success and deliver new homes and investment that make a real difference to people’s lives.”
Rebecca Wilson, chief executive of Maryhill Housing Association, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Claire to the association.
“She is a fantastic addition to our executive team, bringing a breadth of experience and passion for social housing that will see us deliver on our ambitious development and regeneration plans.”
Based in the north-west of Glasgow, the association provides 3,200 affordable homes for rent, and management services to 700 owner-occupiers.
Ms Monk is the latest appointment by the provider since it recruited board member Paul Hillard as its new chair in September last year. Mr Hillard joined the board in 2024, following his time in the social housing sector as a senior staff member and consultant.
Speaking at the time, Mr Hillard said: “It’s a real honour to take on the chair position at Maryhill Housing. I know its heritage as a community anchor organisation serving in one of Scotland’s most vibrant and diverse areas.
“Maryhill Housing is in the position to make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers and communities and I’m excited by the opportunities this presents.”
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