Scottish landlord merges into Cairn Housing Association

A 700-home landlord based in North Ayrshire has folded into Cairn Housing Association #UKhousing

Ancho tenants voted to transfer to Cairn last year.

The transfer follows years of close working between Ancho and Cairn, in what both organisations described as “a constitutional partnership”.

Ancho residents have officially joined 4,100-home Cairn following a successful transfer earlier this month.

By formally joining forces, Cairn hopes to deliver a stronger and more efficient service for tenants, backed by significant investment in homes and enhanced support services.

Audrey Simpson, chief executive of Cairn, said: “This marks the start of an exciting new journey for Ancho tenants as part of the Cairn family.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality services, making significant investments in homes and ensuring that tenants continue to receive the support they need.”