Scottish landlord merges into Cairn Housing Association

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A 700-home landlord based in North Ayrshire has folded into Cairn Housing Association.
Ancho residents have officially joined 4,100-home Cairn following a successful transfer earlier this month.
The transfer follows years of close working between Ancho and Cairn, in what both organisations described as “a constitutional partnership”.
Ancho tenants voted to transfer to Cairn last year.
By formally joining forces, Cairn hopes to deliver a stronger and more efficient service for tenants, backed by significant investment in homes and enhanced support services.
Audrey Simpson, chief executive of Cairn, said: “This marks the start of an exciting new journey for Ancho tenants as part of the Cairn family.
“We are committed to delivering high-quality services, making significant investments in homes and ensuring that tenants continue to receive the support they need.”
To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting event was held at the former Ancho office, bringing together tenants, shareholder members and former board members.
Angus Lamont, chair at Cairn, said: “This transfer is a great outcome for Ancho tenants.
“Cairn has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining local services, while bringing the added benefit of greater investment and long-term security. I’m delighted that Ancho board members will be joining Cairn board to ensure that Ancho’s tenants continue to have a voice and representation in this new chapter.”
News of the merger comes as housing associations welcomed the Scottish government’s decision to revisit the Heat in Buildings Bill, after a previous draft was scrapped last month.
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