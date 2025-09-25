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Scottish landlord reveals new chair

News25.09.25by Kate Callaghan

Maryhill Housing Association has appointed board member Paul Hillard as its new chair.

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Paul Hillard and Rebecca Wilson
Incoming chair Paul Hillard with Maryhill chief executive Rebecca Wilson
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LinkedIn IHMaryhill Housing has appointed board member Paul Hillard as its new chair #UKhousing

Mr Hillard takes on the role after joining the board in 2024, following his time in the social housing sector sector as a senior staff member and consultant.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Hillard said: “It’s a real honour to take on the chair position at Maryhill Housing. I know its heritage as a community anchor organisation serving in one of Scotland’s most vibrant and diverse areas.

“Maryhill Housing is in the position to make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers and communities and I’m excited by the opportunities this presents.”

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Mr Hillard succeeds Lindsay Forrest, who stepped down after four years as chair. During her tenure, Ms Forrest completed three new housing developments, acquired 50 properties through a partnership with Glasgow City Council and launched a financial support service named Maryhill Helps.

Ms Forrest said: “It has been an honour to serve as chair over the last four years. These have been challenging times for all, and I want to thank the board members and staff who supported me throughout.

“Maryhill Housing’s vision is to deliver great homes in thriving communities, and I have every confidence in my colleagues to carry this forward.”

Mr Hillard’s appointment to chair follows the housing association’s 48th annual general meeting.

Based in the north-west of Glasgow, the association provides 3,200 affordable homes for rent and management services to 700 owner-occupiers.

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