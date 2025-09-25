Scottish landlord reveals new chair

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Maryhill Housing Association has appointed board member Paul Hillard as its new chair.
Mr Hillard takes on the role after joining the board in 2024, following his time in the social housing sector sector as a senior staff member and consultant.
Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Hillard said: “It’s a real honour to take on the chair position at Maryhill Housing. I know its heritage as a community anchor organisation serving in one of Scotland’s most vibrant and diverse areas.
“Maryhill Housing is in the position to make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers and communities and I’m excited by the opportunities this presents.”
Mr Hillard succeeds Lindsay Forrest, who stepped down after four years as chair. During her tenure, Ms Forrest completed three new housing developments, acquired 50 properties through a partnership with Glasgow City Council and launched a financial support service named Maryhill Helps.
Ms Forrest said: “It has been an honour to serve as chair over the last four years. These have been challenging times for all, and I want to thank the board members and staff who supported me throughout.
“Maryhill Housing’s vision is to deliver great homes in thriving communities, and I have every confidence in my colleagues to carry this forward.”
Mr Hillard’s appointment to chair follows the housing association’s 48th annual general meeting.
Based in the north-west of Glasgow, the association provides 3,200 affordable homes for rent and management services to 700 owner-occupiers.
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