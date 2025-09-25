Scottish landlord reveals new chair

Mr Hillard takes on the role after joining the board in 2024, following his time in the social housing sector sector as a senior staff member and consultant.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mr Hillard said: “It’s a real honour to take on the chair position at Maryhill Housing. I know its heritage as a community anchor organisation serving in one of Scotland’s most vibrant and diverse areas.

“Maryhill Housing is in the position to make a meaningful difference to the lives of our customers and communities and I’m excited by the opportunities this presents.”