Of those homes, at least 70% must be available for social rent and 10% will be in remote, rural and island communities.

It will go towards building 300 affordable homes on Shetland, enabling the social landlord to start a project at Staneyhill in Lerwick this year.

Hjaltland Housing Association has been awarded the money from the Scottish government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Across Scotland, there is a commitment to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 as part of the Bute House Agreement, a power-sharing agreement made between the Scottish National Party and Scottish Greens in 2021.

The latest funding award was announced by housing minister Paul McLennan during a series of visits to the Highlands and Islands.

Mr McLennan said: “This is a significant investment in affordable housing supply in Lerwick.

“It will make a huge contribution to the housing challenges being felt by Shetland, with particular pressures on Lerwick itself.

“Recognising the challenges and barriers facing our rural communities, we will continue to support these areas and face those challenges head on.”