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A housing association in Shetland has secured £20m of public funding to help build around 300 homes and tackle a shortage of affordable housing on the islands.
Hjaltland Housing Association has been awarded the money from the Scottish government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund.
It will go towards building 300 affordable homes on Shetland, enabling the social landlord to start a project at Staneyhill in Lerwick this year.
Of those homes, at least 70% must be available for social rent and 10% will be in remote, rural and island communities.
Across Scotland, there is a commitment to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032 as part of the Bute House Agreement, a power-sharing agreement made between the Scottish National Party and Scottish Greens in 2021.
The latest funding award was announced by housing minister Paul McLennan during a series of visits to the Highlands and Islands.
Mr McLennan said: “This is a significant investment in affordable housing supply in Lerwick.
“It will make a huge contribution to the housing challenges being felt by Shetland, with particular pressures on Lerwick itself.
“Recognising the challenges and barriers facing our rural communities, we will continue to support these areas and face those challenges head on.”
Bryan Leask, chief executive of Hjaltland, said that accessing the funding was “essential, due to the constraints on the site”, and said the landlord “greatly appreciates the commitment from the Scottish government in supporting us”.
“This project supplements the existing housing schemes we are currently developing through the Affordable Housing Supply Programme at Scalloway, Aith, Brae and Walls and reaffirms both ours and the Scottish government’s commitment to the communities of Shetland,” he said.
Hjaltland Housing Association was formed from a merger in 1980 between Scottish Airports, formed in 1974, and the then Hjaltland Housing Association, formed in 1975.
As of the end of March 2022, it owned 768 homes.
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