Scottish landlord secures £25m loan from RBS for energy-efficient housing

The landlord will use the funding to replace storage heaters in 600 homes with heaters that use high heat retention technology.

It said this would reduce running costs and enable tenants to “be less susceptible to fluctuating energy bills”.

At the same time, the 16 new homes will be built on Smeaton Street in the Ruchill area of Glasgow, which will have a focus on family housing as well as energy efficiency. These are scheduled for delivery by summer 2024.