Scottish landlord secures £8.5m funding for new affordable homes

The landlord said the funding will support investment in its existing homes and services, as well as the development of 80 new affordable homes in Elphinstone and Blindwells.

The housing association, which has operated locally since 1988, currently manages around 1,500 homes, mainly for affordable rent.

Its new homes pipeline includes 28 homes at Elphinstone West, due from summer and autumn this year, and 52 homes at Blindwells, which are due in phases from autumn.

The Blindwells homes form part of Avant Homes’ Althamer View development, after the house builder agreed a £10.6m deal with East Lothian earlier this month.