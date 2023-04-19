Scottish landlord secures more than £70m to support development

Link Group said the facility is sustainability-linked and will support its on-going development programme for the next five years #UKhousing

The facility is sustainability-linked and will support the 15,000-home association’s ongoing development programme for the next five years.

The landlord explained that the agreement includes an existing £10.7m loan, alongside a five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) of £60m.

Nick Pollard, financial director at Link Group, said: “Now more than ever, it is vital organisations like Link work with our partners in the financial sector to secure prudent funding streams.

“The new RCF borrowing is linked to sustainability loan terms and therefore contributes to our sustainability objectives whilst generating a discount on the margins applied to the borrowing if we meet our sustainability performance targets in agreed areas.

“This agreement with Bank of Scotland has also brought some changes in financial covenants and relaxation of other loan terms which supported Link’s wider objectives.”