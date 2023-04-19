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Scottish landlord secures more than £70m to support development

News19.04.23by Stephen Delahunty

Link Group has agreed a £70.7m funding package from the Bank of Scotland to support its ongoing development programme for the next five years.

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Link’s Riverside development in Dalmarnock could benefit from this funding package
Link’s Riverside development in Dalmarnock could benefit from this funding package
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LinkedIn IHLink Group said the facility is sustainability-linked and will support its on-going development programme for the next five years #UKhousing

The landlord explained that the agreement includes an existing £10.7m loan, alongside a five-year revolving credit facility (RCF) of £60m.

The facility is sustainability-linked and will support the 15,000-home association’s ongoing development programme for the next five years.

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Nick Pollard, financial director at Link Group, said: “Now more than ever, it is vital organisations like Link work with our partners in the financial sector to secure prudent funding streams.

“The new RCF borrowing is linked to sustainability loan terms and therefore contributes to our sustainability objectives whilst generating a discount on the margins applied to the borrowing if we meet our sustainability performance targets in agreed areas.

“This agreement with Bank of Scotland has also brought some changes in financial covenants and relaxation of other loan terms which supported Link’s wider objectives.”

In a release, the landlord said that the bank’s funding forms part of Link Group’s wider financial strategy to work with banking partners to generate cost-effective and efficient funding solutions in a way that enable it to meet its objectives.

Melanie Russell, relationship director for social housing at Bank of Scotland, said: “Associations like Link Group play an important part in ensuring the country has quality, sustainable social housing for generations to come.

“We’re pleased to be able to support them by providing this funding, as it will also help Link achieve its sustainability objectives over the next five years.”

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