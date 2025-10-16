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One of Scotland’s biggest social landlords will build 180 affordable mixed-tenure homes over the next 18 months through a £43m investment programme.
Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) is set to complete work on 188 properties, the majority of which will be for social rent, across six regions of the country through a pipeline of projects boosted by £21.7m of Scottish government grant funding.
Julie Watson, appointed last year to head up the 8,000-home landlord’s development and investment plans, said: “This programme represents a step change in the scale and pace of our development activity.
“By working closely with our design and construction partners, local authorities and the Scottish government, we are creating sustainable communities and delivering the high-quality, energy-efficient homes that people need.”
Last year, CHA completed 52 homes and started 114, according to its 2024-25 annual report.
Developments currently underway include a £40m regeneration project in Bellsmyre, West Dunbartonshire, which will see 264 “outdated” flats replaced by 138 modern, energy-efficient social rent homes by 2029.
Of these planned homes, the landlord is set to build 27 in spring 2026.
Alongside this, 67 homes in Dundee have nearly been completed, comprising 49 properties available at social rent and 18 for sale under the new supply shared equity scheme.
Other mixed-use schemes set to be ready by next year include a 28-home development of 22 at social rent and six shared equity properties in Easterfield, Inverness, and a 22-home scheme with 17 social rent and five shared equity homes in Stanley, near Perth.
Construction is also progressing on two CHA developments, both providing 22 social rent homes, in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire and Kingussie, Inverness-shire, which are set to be completed in February and autumn 2026 respectively.
CHA said the on-site projects will provide warm, energy-efficient homes for over 400 people and support the ambitions of the Scottish government’s recently announced housing emergency action plan.
The SNP-led administration aims to help deliver 36,000 affordable homes by 2030 through a mix of public and private investment worth £4.9bn.
Màiri McAllan, cabinet secretary for housing, confirmed to Inside Housing that they are still aiming for 70% of these homes to be for social rent.
Anne Culley, a board member at CHA, said: “The scale of our current investment programme shows our determination to respond to the housing crisis while ensuring every development is designed to meet the needs of its community.
“As a board, we are proud to support this ambitious programme and the positive difference it will make for families across Scotland.”
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