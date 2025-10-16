Caledonia Housing Association (CHA) is set to complete work on 188 properties, the majority of which will be for social rent, across six regions of the country through a pipeline of projects boosted by £21.7m of Scottish government grant funding.

Julie Watson, appointed last year to head up the 8,000-home landlord’s development and investment plans, said: “This programme represents a step change in the scale and pace of our development activity.

“By working closely with our design and construction partners, local authorities and the Scottish government, we are creating sustainable communities and delivering the high-quality, energy-efficient homes that people need.”