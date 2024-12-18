Scottish landlords blame underfunding as social home completions fall by a quarter

Scottish housing associations have blamed underfunding from the government as social home completions fell by a quarter in 2024 #UKhousing

Callum Chomczuk, national director at Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland, said the figures showed the impact of rising construction costs and “an underfunding of Scotland’s affordable housing supply programme”.

Starts of new social homes, meanwhile, remained relatively consistent with 2023 at 3,071. However, this was still the lowest figure for starts since 2013.

Excluding 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic impacted housebuilding, this was the lowest figure for social housing completions since 2017.

The latest statistics from the Scottish government showed that the social housing sector completed 4,772 homes between September 2023 and September 2024, down 26% from the previous year.

Last year, the Scottish government’s affordable housebuilding programme was cut by £200m, or 26%, for 2024-25. However, it has been restored to 2024 levels for the next financial year (2025-26).

Mr Chomczuk said the latest Budget was “an important step in the right direction”, but “still means that next year we are spending less in real terms on affordable housing than we were in 2023-24”.

The Scottish government statistics showed a wider slump in housebuilding, with a 12% decrease in all sector starts and 10% decrease in completions between September 2023 and September 2024.

In the 12-month period, a total of 19,828 homes were completed and 14,768 were started. Excluding 2020, private sector completions were the lowest since 2018 and starts the lowest since 2013.

In terms of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme, in the year to the end of September 2024 there were 6,682 approvals, 5,925 starts and 8,413 completions of affordable homes.

The numbers of completions and starts were down by 22% (-2,373 homes) and 8% (-514 homes) respectively compared with 2023. However, approvals increased by 9% (524) between 2023 and 2024.

The Scottish government has continued to affirm its target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities.