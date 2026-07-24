Scottish landlords could deliver more affordable housing if legal carve-out for Section 75 brought in, researchers say

The report quoted the words of one landlord. The provider said: “It varies but sometimes we get involved too late in the process, after planning is approved and the house types and layouts are already agreed by the developer and the planning authority.

“These types may not meet local need and housing for varying needs requirements. RSLs and the council housing team should be involved during the planning process as a matter of course… As a result of this, we are now less keen on Section 75 land.”

The authors said this has improved over the years across the four local authority areas that made up the study.

But they still concluded that policy should change so it is clear when RSLs should be appointed to projects and have the chance to influence scheme delivery.

This point was highlighted by Richard Meade, chief executive of the SFHA. He said: “With Section 75 agreements delivering up to a third of all affordable homes built in Scotland each year, it’s essential these agreements are working as intended to deliver the safe, warm, affordable homes we need.

“Too often, housing associations are brought in late to the development process. This is causing developments to either stall, or it means we risk losing opportunities to build homes appropriate for local needs, such as family-sized homes or specialist accessible housing. In some cases, housing associations are scaling back on this type of delivery.”

The study was carried out by Rettie & Co and Third Revolution Projects. Dr John Boyle, director of research and strategy at Rettie & Co, summarised the key findings.

He said: “Affordable housing contributions policies seem to work well across Scotland, but have most impact in higher value areas where land values can support these contributions.

“The vast majority of such housing delivered is for social rent and the quality of the housing is generally considered to be good.

“However, improvements could be made to enhance delivery, particularly by involving RSLs sooner in the drawing up of Section 75 agreements and in ensuring that grant funding is effectively organised and long term.

“The whole contributions system is heavily dependent on this funding.”