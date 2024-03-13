Scottish landlords’ financial position ‘weaker than it has been for some time’ #UKhosuing

The report said: “Overall, the aggregate financial position of RSLs is weaker than it has been for some time. While RSLs withstood the difficult economic and operating conditions in 2022-23 and overall liquidity remains strong, individual RSLs have reduced financial headroom and their financial capacity to respond to further challenges is diminished.”

The Scottish Housing Regulator’s report on landlords’ audited financial statements for 2022-23 revealed that several factors – including high inflation, material and labour shortages exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, and below-inflation rent increases – continued to impact their performance.

The regulator said the scale of the financial challenges faced by Scottish housing associations since March 2023 “remained significant”, reflecting the “continuing difficulties and volatility in their operating environment”.

It said the increasing financial pressures of building safety, decarbonisation and investment in current homes also reduces the financial capacity of landlords to respond to any further unforeseen events.

In 2022-23, landlords’ turnover increased by 4.28% to £1.99bn, while affordable lettings turnover rose by 6.81% to £1.7bn, contributing 88.36% of total turnover.

That includes gross rent receivable and service charges of £1.54bn, a rise of 4.89%.

Operating costs increased by 5.67% to £1.64bn, well below inflation during the period but at a faster rate than turnover.

Spending on planned and reactive maintenance was £169.45m and £256.39m respectively.

Investment in new and existing homes continued with net housing assets up by 4.98% to £15.66bn.