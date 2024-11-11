Scottish landlords partner to offer homes for military veterans

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Hanover Scotland and Veterans Housing Scotland have formed a partnership to provide homes for military veterans.
Hanover Scotland said its relationship with Veterans Housing Scotland would help people “integrate into communities around the country”.
Through the partnership, veterans and their families have access to 18 specially designated homes across Scotland. The organisations will also raise awareness and understanding of veterans’ contributions to society.
Hanover Scotland manages 5,000 homes, mainly for older people, while Veterans Housing Scotland owns around 650 homes. The smaller provider traces its history back to World War I, when its two precursor organisations were formed to provide homes for ex-servicemen.
According to Veterans Housing Scotland’s website, properties are available through the partnership in Motherwell, Kilsyth, Paisley, Glasgow, Huntly, Corpach and Fort William.
A total of 18 sheltered housing properties are available on the website, housing a total of up to 39 veterans.
Hanover Scotland also said it will extend its armed forces independence payment option to veterans. Under this initiative, residents receiving a guaranteed income payment of 50% or more under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme are eligible.
Esther Wilson, director of customer services at Hanover Scotland, said both organisations had a mission to “support the independence and dignity of those who have served our country”.
She added: “This partnership allows us to extend our commitment to independent living by creating welcoming homes where veterans can continue to contribute to, and thrive within, their communities.”
Stephen Elliot, deputy chief executive of Veterans Housing Scotland, said: “This partnership is further testament to our commitment to those who have given so much for our country, ensuring they receive the respect and opportunities they deserve.
“By working with Hanover Scotland, we are helping our beneficiaries build lives within strong, supportive communities where they feel valued and at home.”
Last week, the government announced it was spending an extra £3.5m on support for military veterans facing homelessness.
The £3.5m will go towards the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme, which funds mental health support and help with employment and independent living.
The cash will also fund the Op Fortitude helpline, a referral service to help former service people find housing support.
It will fund services this Christmas and into 2026.
The funding followed prime minister Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge at the Labour Party Conference that all veterans would have a “guaranteed roof over their head”.
At the conference in September, Sir Keir said he would allow veterans to get onto social housing waiting lists more easily.
The government’s ‘homes for heroes’ scheme will exempt veterans from local-connection tests, which councils use to decide who can qualify for social housing.
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