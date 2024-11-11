Scottish landlords partner to offer homes for military veterans

Hanover Scotland said its relationship with Veterans Housing Scotland would help people “integrate into communities around the country”.

Through the partnership, veterans and their families have access to 18 specially designated homes across Scotland. The organisations will also raise awareness and understanding of veterans’ contributions to society.

Hanover Scotland manages 5,000 homes, mainly for older people, while Veterans Housing Scotland owns around 650 homes. The smaller provider traces its history back to World War I, when its two precursor organisations were formed to provide homes for ex-servicemen.