Scottish landlords report 65% rise in insurance premiums

A survey commissioned by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) also found that the number of insurers in the market is shrinking, while housing associations are facing more restrictive insurance terms.

Gibbs Laidler Consulting interviewed housing associations throughout Scotland, and found that between April 2022 and April 2024 their premiums rose an average of 65%, with some of the sharpest rises being 115% across the two-year period.

The research was commissioned last year after reports from members about the “significant challenges” obtaining insurance, the SFHA said.