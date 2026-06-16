Scottish landlords required by regulator to publish senior staff salaries after rule change

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Scottish social landlords will have to publish the salaries of senior employees following a rule change from the country’s housing regulator.
The new plan by the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) means that the country’s 138 registered social landlords (RSLs) must include in their accounts how much they are paying key management staff on salaries of £60,000 or higher.
They must also state the number of workers earning more than this, broken down into bands of £10,000, and do the same for governing body members paid £5,000 per year or more.
In addition, RSLs need to disclose how much their chief executive is earning, including pension contributions.
The changes in Scotland apply from this month onwards and also cover the past six months through a separate financial viability guidance note.
All seven respondents to a two-week consultation on the move last month were in favour of the new rules.
These respondents included the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator, which said that without the update there would be less transparency for the public and an inconsistency with requirements for charities.
Shaun Keenan, assistant director of financial regulation at the SHR, said: “The feedback to our consultation was positive and has allowed us to finalise the determination promptly. We are grateful to everyone who took the time to respond.”
The SHR’s determination of accounting requirements defines what RSLs need to include in their annual accounts.
These figures must be sent to the SHR within six months of the end of each financial year and are analysed by the agency to give a picture of the sector’s fiscal health.
The latest update from March revealed Scotland’s landlords had boosted their operating surplus by 37% and lodged a record spend on maintenance.
Social landlords must also send the regulator five-year financial projections, which undergo a similar analysis at the end of every calendar year.
Inside Housing caught up with Michael Cameron, the regulator’s chief executive, at a conference in Scotland last week. Read our interview here.
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