Scottish landlords see 37% rise in surplus but regulator highlights ‘uneven’ performance

The country’s registered social landlords (RSLs) recorded an overall 10% increase in turnover, around twice the rise in operating costs during 2024-25, bucking the trend of recent years.

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) found RSLs’ income was also boosted by money from deferred grants, which reached £241m this year. This was up 40% on the previous year and the highest on record.

The SHR report said this can change year on year, as 12 RSLs only count grant income once houses are complete.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, major repairs included (EBITDA MRI) interest cover recovered to 237% from the previous year’s historic low, although management and maintenance spending rose to £1bn, another record high for the sector.