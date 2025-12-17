Scottish landlords sound the alarm after social housing starts hit almost 30-year low

Work began on just 3,031 social homes in the year to the end of September 2025, the lowest number since records began in 1997, the figures published this week showed.

At the same time, social housing completions slid 15% year on year to 4,122 – the lowest total since 2017.

Richard Meade, the SFHA’s chief executive, said the figures “underline the sheer scale of Scotland’s housing emergency”.

He added: “If the Scottish government, or indeed anyone who aspires to be the next Scottish government, has any hope of ending the housing emergency, reducing child poverty or growing our economy, then they must arrest this collapse in housebuilding urgently.”