Scottish landlords sound warning over ‘worrying’ trends in social housing delivery

Official statistics, published by the Scottish government yesterday, have revealed that the number of homes built by housing associations fell by 17% to 3,055 in the year to the end of June 2021.

Approvals among Scottish housing associations plummeted 54% to 2,683, which is the lowest level since 2015.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said the numbers were “worrying”.

“We know the pandemic had a serious impact on housebuilding, but, two years on, it’s concerning to still be seeing this decline in housing association approvals and completions,” she said.

Councils in Scotland fared better in the year but are delivering proportionally fewer homes than housing associations. Completions among local authorities jumped 83% to 1,932, while starts rose 10% to 1,911.