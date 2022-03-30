Scottish landlords sound warning over ‘worrying’ trends in social housing delivery

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A trade body has warned that the Scottish government could miss its long-term target for affordable housing delivery after branding new figures as “worrying”.
Official statistics, published by the Scottish government yesterday, have revealed that the number of homes built by housing associations fell by 17% to 3,055 in the year to the end of June 2021.
Approvals among Scottish housing associations plummeted 54% to 2,683, which is the lowest level since 2015.
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said the numbers were “worrying”.
“We know the pandemic had a serious impact on housebuilding, but, two years on, it’s concerning to still be seeing this decline in housing association approvals and completions,” she said.
Councils in Scotland fared better in the year but are delivering proportionally fewer homes than housing associations. Completions among local authorities jumped 83% to 1,932, while starts rose 10% to 1,911.
The Scottish government has committed to building 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which it has said at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in remote, rural and island communities.
Ms Thomas added: “If these trends continue, the Scottish government risks missing its target.”
She said that the SFHA’s members are facing serious pressures, including the cost of development and supply chain issues.
Ms Thomas urged the Scottish government to “build on the investment that it has already committed to the social housing sector”.
She added: “It is vital that funding meets increasing costs, so our members can build the homes Scotland desperately needs.”
Overall the figures, published yesterday, showed a 10% rise in completions across all tenures to 18,974 in the year. However the figure is down on the 21,603 homes completed in the year to the end of June 2019.
A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The affordable housing sector continues to show signs of recovery, with completions having risen by 35% compared to the previous year to December 2020. However, we are aware that global issues around supply of materials and skilled labour, with the associated rises in cost, are affecting the pace at which homes are delivered.”
They said that the government is still committed to its 110,000 homes target.
“We are working closely with the sector through our Construction Leadership Forum to assess the situation and any impact on the Affordable Housing Supply Programme.
“Our construction recovery plan recognises the importance of local supply chains and the use of sustainable materials to build resilience in supply, and we will be launching an online construction directory this year to connect businesses to Scottish suppliers,” they added.
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