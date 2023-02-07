Scottish landlords to be given new guidance on damp and mould as sector bodies join forces

The country’s biggest sector bodies have joined forces on the new Scotland-specific best practice to ensure a “consistent” approach to the problem.

A sector online masterclass on “managing damp and mould” will be held on Thursday (9 February), after which the guidance will be shared. The guidance is based on the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) UK publication.

The organisations working together are the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Association of Local Authority Chief Housing Officers (ALACHO), CIH Scotland, and the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR).

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “Housing associations in Scotland have always worked hard to tackle damp and mould. They are now redoubling their efforts, and we are pleased to be working with partners across the housing sector to support them.”