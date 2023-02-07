Scottish landlords to be given new guidance on damp and mould as sector bodies join forces

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Housing associations and councils in Scotland are to be given new guidance on tackling damp and mould issues following the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak.
The country’s biggest sector bodies have joined forces on the new Scotland-specific best practice to ensure a “consistent” approach to the problem.
A sector online masterclass on “managing damp and mould” will be held on Thursday (9 February), after which the guidance will be shared. The guidance is based on the Chartered Institute of Housing’s (CIH) UK publication.
The organisations working together are the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), Association of Local Authority Chief Housing Officers (ALACHO), CIH Scotland, and the Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR).
Sally Thomas, chief executive of the SFHA, said: “Housing associations in Scotland have always worked hard to tackle damp and mould. They are now redoubling their efforts, and we are pleased to be working with partners across the housing sector to support them.”
However, she also pointed to the responsibility of central governments.
Ms Thomas added: “We are increasingly hearing that tenants are reducing their use of ventilation and heating systems, given the energy crisis and the rising costs of heating their homes.
“It’s vital that both the Scottish and UK governments continue taking action to help people keep their homes warm and dry.”
The SFHA will also publish guidance for housing association board members following an online session on 3 March.
Callum Chomczuk, national director of CIH Scotland, said he hopes the reports will “help the sector improve tenants’ housing quality”.
The Scottish regulator wrote to all landlords in December to check they have systems in place to deal with damp and mould.
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “We hope this advice helps all social landlords assure themselves that is the case.”
The focus on damp and mould issues in the UK housing sector comes following a coroner’s report last November on the death of two-year-old Awaab, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in his housing association flat.
The case has led to interventions by English regulator, housing secretary Michael Gove and the Housing Ombudsman to ensure landlords are dealing with problems.
Last week, the Regulator of Social Housing revealed that up to 160,000 homes have “notable” problems with damp and mould, while a further 8,000 have issues so severe that they “pose a serious and immediate risk to health”.
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