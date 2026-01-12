Scottish landlords to get power to end domestic abusers’ tenancies
News12.01.26by Ellie Brown
Scottish landlords are to get powers to remove domestic abusers from tenancy agreements starting in August, which will allow survivors to stay in their homes.
Màiri McAllan, Scotland’s housing secretary: “By allowing social landlords to take action on behalf of victims, we are removing a significant barrier that has forced too many people to flee their homes to escape abuse” (picture: Alamy)
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