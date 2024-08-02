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Scottish landlords told to involve tenants in regulatory compliance reviews amid safety concerns

News02.08.24by James Wilmore

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has recommended that social landlords involve tenants when assessing their compliance with the agency’s standards amid concerns over approaches to resident safety.

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Helen Shaw
Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the Scottish Housing Regulator (picture: SHR)
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The recommendation has come following an SHR review of how landlords collect information for their annual assurance statements. The statement is a provider’s self-assessment of how they comply with regulatory requirements. 

As part of its review, the SHR visited nine housing associations and four council landlords. 

The regulator found that most landlords have “comprehensive and robust self-assurance processes”.

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However it added: “Some of the landlords we visited lacked sufficient evidence to provide us with assurance on their approach to tenant and resident safety, including out-of-date policies and procedures and irregular reporting, preventing appropriate oversight by governing bodies.”

The SHR also said that some landlords it visited “do not currently incorporate any tenant and service user feedback about the services that they deliver and the quality of their homes into their self-assurance processes”. 

As a result of these findings, the SHR said that landlords “may wish to consider involving any tenants group(s) or organisation(s) in their assurance process”.

The agency also said that landlords should “consider the frequency and level of information being provided to its governing body regarding tenant and resident safety, to provide it with sufficient assurance about compliance with requirements”.

It comes as social landlords in England, including councils, are facing new consumer standards in an effort to protect tenants and improve the service they receive post-Grenfell. 

The SHR also recommended that landlords consider how they present financial information to their governing bodies and whether it is “clear, accessible and timely”.

Helen Shaw, director of regulation at the SHR, said: “We encourage all landlords to consider this report as they develop their approaches to self-assurance and prepare their next statement.”

The assurance statements are considered by the SHR as part of its annual risk assessment of landlords, which leads to a provider being given a regulatory status.

The latest advice from the SHR comes after it updated its guide for tenants and service users last month.

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