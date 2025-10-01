Scottish landlords urge action on ‘desperate situation’ as social housing starts plummet

According to quarterly statistics published by the Scottish government, the number of homes started by housing associations in the year to June 2025 fell by 22%.

Figures from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) show there were 5,313 starts, a fall of 2,265 homes on the previous year. This is fewer than at any point since 1997 when data collection began.

Completions by housing associations were also down by 27% (2,530 homes) compared to the previous year.

Richard Meade, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), described it as a “desperate situation”.