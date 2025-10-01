Scottish landlords urge action on ‘desperate situation’ as social housing starts plummet

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Scottish housing associations are calling for urgent action after the latest official statistics showed social housing starts have fallen to the lowest level since records began in the late 1990s.
According to quarterly statistics published by the Scottish government, the number of homes started by housing associations in the year to June 2025 fell by 22%.
Figures from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme (AHSP) show there were 5,313 starts, a fall of 2,265 homes on the previous year. This is fewer than at any point since 1997 when data collection began.
Completions by housing associations were also down by 27% (2,530 homes) compared to the previous year.
Richard Meade, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), described it as a “desperate situation”.
“If political parties believe in a fairer, more just Scotland then this must be the first priority of the next Scottish government,” he said. “If we don’t take urgent action then we will never end the housing emergency, committing thousands of Scottish families to a bleak future.”
Last week, the SFHA, CIH Scotland and Shelter Scotland published research showing that Scotland needs to build more than 15,000 social and affordable homes a year to meet housing need across the next parliament.
However, Mr Meade said the latest statistics show that Scotland was not even “halfway” towards this figure.
“Tackling the housing emergency, ending child poverty and improving Scotland’s public health record simply cannot be done without building far, far more social homes,” he said.
It is not only the AHSP that is suffering a downturn. Excluding the pandemic year of 2020, private sector completions were the lowest since 2018.
In the 12 months to June 2025, there were 18,869 new homes completed across all sectors – a 6% fall compared to the previous year.
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, added: “Once again, we are seeing the consequences of decades of underfunding and poor political choices in housing.
“These statistics expose that not enough homes are being built and that Scotland is failing to deliver the homes that were promised, and certainly not the homes that we need.
“The Scottish government’s promise of 110,000 would need them to more than double the number of homes delivered each quarter – there is no sign that they have a plan to achieve this.”
Commenting on the statistics, housing secretary Màiri McAllan said the data presented a “stark picture” of the challenges that the cost of living crisis, inflation and Brexit have placed on the housing sector, but she was “committed” to turning the figures around.
Ms McAllan said: “That is why earlier this month I published an ambitious Housing Emergency Action Plan, backed by up to £4.9bn of investment, to deliver a major affordable housing programme.
“This will support around 36,000 affordable homes over the next four years, providing homes for up to 24,000 children. This is additional to the £808m we will spend this financial year to deliver around 8,000 affordable homes.
“I am once again calling on everyone in the public and private sector to urgently pull together and work with us to ensure that everyone in Scotland has a place they can call home.”
The Scottish government has a target of delivering 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be for social rent and 10% will be in rural and island communities.
As of June 2025, 29,680 affordable homes have been completed towards the target.
The government also pointed to its long-term investment in social housing, and said the latest statistics show the number of homes built for social rent over the past 18 years has passed the 100,000 mark.
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