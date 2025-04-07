Scottish landlords welcome decision to revisit Heat in Buildings Bill

Housing associations have welcomed the Scottish government’s decision to revisit the Heat in Buildings Bill, after a previous draft was scrapped last month #UKhousing

The Scottish government is already pressing on with regulations to introduce minimum efficiency standards in the private rented sector.

The reworked bill will include: a target for decarbonising heating systems by 2045; powers to set minimum energy efficiency standards for owner-occupier and non-domestic properties; and requirements for public buildings to connect to district heat networks where available.

Alasdair Allan, Scotland’s acting minister for climate action, has confirmed that a revised version of the bill will be brought forward later in 2025.

The proposed bill will remain “technology neutral”, reflecting that different properties and people in rural and urban regions will require different solutions.

It will accompany work on a Social Housing Net Zero Standard and reform of Energy Performance Certificates under existing powers.

The bill had originally been drafted by the Scottish Greens when they were in coalition with the Scottish National Party. It would have banned fossil-fuel heating in all homes by 2045 and brought in minimum efficiency standards for all homes by 2033 and private landlords by 2028.

Dr Allan said: “It is vital that we find the right balance both to reach net zero by 2045, and reduce fuel poverty.

“Many households, families and businesses are facing difficult circumstances right now and it is simply unaffordable for many building owners to make great changes in the near future – particularly for those in rural and island locations, whose needs and circumstances we must continue to consider carefully.