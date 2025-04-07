Scottish landlords welcome decision to revisit Heat in Buildings Bill

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Housing associations have welcomed the Scottish government’s decision to revisit the Heat in Buildings Bill, after a previous draft was scrapped last month.
Alasdair Allan, Scotland’s acting minister for climate action, has confirmed that a revised version of the bill will be brought forward later in 2025.
The reworked bill will include: a target for decarbonising heating systems by 2045; powers to set minimum energy efficiency standards for owner-occupier and non-domestic properties; and requirements for public buildings to connect to district heat networks where available.
The Scottish government is already pressing on with regulations to introduce minimum efficiency standards in the private rented sector.
The proposed bill will remain “technology neutral”, reflecting that different properties and people in rural and urban regions will require different solutions.
It will accompany work on a Social Housing Net Zero Standard and reform of Energy Performance Certificates under existing powers.
The bill had originally been drafted by the Scottish Greens when they were in coalition with the Scottish National Party. It would have banned fossil-fuel heating in all homes by 2045 and brought in minimum efficiency standards for all homes by 2033 and private landlords by 2028.
Dr Allan said: “It is vital that we find the right balance both to reach net zero by 2045, and reduce fuel poverty.
“Many households, families and businesses are facing difficult circumstances right now and it is simply unaffordable for many building owners to make great changes in the near future – particularly for those in rural and island locations, whose needs and circumstances we must continue to consider carefully.
“Our plan to deliver a revised bill responds to the legitimate reservations and concerns raised since our consultation completed, including the risk of exacerbating fuel poverty and burdening every individual householder with an overly onerous responsibility as we decarbonise.
“Instead of placing prohibitions on every homeowner, we will establish targets for government to reach. Rather than looking at action through the lens of decarbonising alone, we will also commit to doing everything within our power to reduce costs for people.”
Carolyn Lochhead, director of external affairs at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA), said: “It’s good news that the Scottish government has committed to introduce a Heat in Buildings Bill during this parliament.
“Our members have already worked hard to decarbonise their social homes, but if they are to continue this then we need greater clarity on the expected standards across the sector.
“The intention to introduce minimum energy efficiency standards in the private rented sector is also a step in the right direction. SFHA has consistently argued that improved energy standards should apply to all types of housing.
“Alongside development of the new Heat in Buildings Bill, we now need to see progress on the Social Housing Net Zero Standard and for the Scottish government to act on the recommendations of the Green Heat Finance Taskforce.
“In particular, we need to see funding solutions for social housing retrofit to ensure tenants do not foot the bill for the move to clean heating systems through higher rents.”
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