Scottish landlords welcome winter fuel payments and £1m for homelessness prevention

Housing associations have welcomed the Scottish government’s announcement of winter fuel payments for pensioners and £1m for homelessness prevention #UKhousing

The Scottish National Party (SNP) administration in Holyrood had been under pressure from a motion laid down by Scottish Labour that would have forced them to introduce a payment or vote against such plans.

Scottish social justice secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said that next winter, pensioners in receipt of a qualifying benefit, such as pension credit, will receive £300 or £200 depending on their age. Meanwhile, all other pensioner households will receive £100.

Scottish ministers said that they would introduce Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year, ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.

The reintroduction of universal payments in Scotland, announced on 28 November, also came as a rebuke from the SNP to UK Labour chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has pledged to remove the universal benefit.

Ms Somerville also announced a £41m package of support for people struggling with energy costs this winter. The measures include £20m to councils to provide support under the Scottish Welfare Fund.

An additional £20m will be invested in Warmer Homes Scotland, the national fuel poverty scheme that helps people install energy-efficiency measures and more efficient heating systems.

Meanwhile, grant funding of £1m will be made available to registered social landlords and third-sector partners to fund work to help sustain tenancies and prevent homelessness. This is in response to calls from a coalition of housing and anti-poverty organisations for a shift in spending from crisis intervention to prevention.

The measures came as Holyrood gears up for the Scottish Budget on Wednesday 4 December.

Social landlords are hoping to see an increase to the Affordable Housing Supply Programme after the Scottish government received a £610m boost to its capital budget from the UK Budget in October.